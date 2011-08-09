Edition:
Tsunami aftermath on film

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Family members of victims of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami attend a mass funeral in Kassenuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 26, 2011. Ten flimsy wood coffins were laid on two sturdy rails at a hastily prepared cemetery of mostly mud as Keseunnuma began burying its dead from the tsunami that ripped apart the Japanese coastal city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Ishinomaki, northern Japan April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman stands in an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami, in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A replica of the Statue of Liberty is seen in an area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A dead fish is seen in an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bulldozer works to repair a damaged seawall of Miyako town, Iwate Prefecture March 25, 2011, after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of a search and rescue team cleans an area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as he looks for bodies in Ishinomaki, northern Japan April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man is tested for possible nuclear radiation at an evacuation center for people affected by the explosion of the nuclear plant after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at the Big Palette Fukushima convention center in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman sits with her belongings at a relief center in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks on a seawall in an area destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Taro town, Iwate prefecture March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler is seen in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Residents look for missing people after a tsunami at an identification center in Otsuchi town, Iwate Prefecture March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pupil bows to his teachers during a graduation ceremony at Ashinome kindergarten in Kessenuma, a town affected by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Family members of victims of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami stand next a coffin as more coffins arrive at a mass funeral in Kassenuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Workers carry a coffin of a victim of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami during a mass funeral in Kassenuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Children attend a graduation ceremony at Ashinome kindergarten in Kessenuma, a town affected by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Miwa Fujuwala feeds her son Hiroto next to her other son Daiki and daughter Manami (L) after food distribution at an evacuation center for victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi town, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides his bike past a ship swept ashore at an area destroyed by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Forest which stopped the wave caused by the earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A page of a yearbook is seen among the debris at an area destroyed by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

