Edition:
United Kingdom

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now

Monday, August 15, 2011

A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
1 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

A combination photo shows a ship in a devastated area of Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12 , 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that stuck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

A combination photo shows a ship in a devastated area of Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12 , 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that stuck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

A combination photo shows a street in Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

A combination photo shows a street in Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows a destroyed shop in Otsuchi on March 15, 2011 and on August 13, 2011 following the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows a destroyed shop in Otsuchi on March 15, 2011 and on August 13, 2011 following the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows rescue workers searching through rubble in front of a Shinto shrine in Otsuchi on March 14, 2011 and the same area cleared of debris on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows rescue workers searching through rubble in front of a Shinto shrine in Otsuchi on March 14, 2011 and the same area cleared of debris on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows a boat sitting on top of a building on March 28, 2011 and the same building with the boat removed on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck Otsuchi on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows a boat sitting on top of a building on March 28, 2011 and the same building with the boat removed on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck Otsuchi on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 7
Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows damage in Rikuzentakata on April 2, 2011 and the same scene cleared of debris on August 14, 2011 following the devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

Combination photo shows damage in Rikuzentakata on April 2, 2011 and the same scene cleared of debris on August 14, 2011 following the devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 7

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »