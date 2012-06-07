Edition:
Tsunami debris

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery harbor improvement work. June 2008, Nishimura Sangyo Co., Type of Structure: PC Segment, Constructor: Zeniya Kaiyo Service Co. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of last year's tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S.Navy

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R) who was swept out to sea by a tsunami is seen as resuers approach him off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Naval air crewmen assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron inspect debris drifting in the Pacific Ocean following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A dog, believed to have survived three weeks at sea following the tsunami, is rescued from a house adrift off Kesennuma, northern Japan, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

