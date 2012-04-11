Edition:
United Kingdom

Tsunami scare

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
1 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
2 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
3 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
4 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
6 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
7 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
8 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
9 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
10 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
11 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
13 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
14 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
15 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
16 / 17
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Close
17 / 17

Tsunami scare

Tsunami scare Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Titanic: From the archives

Titanic: From the archives
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »