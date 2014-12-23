Edition:
Tue Dec 23, 2014

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

