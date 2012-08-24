Edition:
Tungurahua volcano erupts

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews a large cloud of ash to the nearby town of Bilbao, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

American tourists are seen at a tree house, used to observe Tungurahua volcano activity, in Banos city, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Banos residents walk at the main square of Banos as the Tungurahua volcano spews ashes, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

A cow covered with ashes is seen in the skirts of the Tungurahua volcano after it spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, 178 km (111 miles) south of Quito, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

The Tungurahua volcano spews molten rock and large clouds of gas and ash, 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito, January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Tungurahua volcano spewed molten rocks and ashes during an eruption in Banos February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 24, 2012

A view of the west side of Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano from the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Local farmers look at the body of a cow that was killed by ashes and melted rock spewed by Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano on the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts as seen from a farm in Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

A young biker crosses an ash-covered road as he leaves the Cusua village, near Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ash rises from Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Ecuadorian Geophysic Institute/Santiago Arrays/Handout

Friday, August 24, 2012

A woman carries a gas tank on her back as she evacuates from Cusua, a village near the Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Raul Diaz

Friday, August 24, 2012

Lava flows down the Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano (background) during an eruption near Banos 125 km (77.7 miles) south of Quito, May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuadorian farmer Mario Cantuna cleans ashes off from his roof in Mocha village in the province of Tungurahua located 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Quito, August 17, 2001. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

The Ecuadoran Tungurahua volcano continues to belch ashes, late October 24, 1999. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuadorean journalists watch volcano Tungurahua shrouded by clouds near Banos, October 23, 1999. . REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews ash to the nearby town of Banos in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, August 24, 2012

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

