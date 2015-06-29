Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015 | 8:10pm BST

Tunisia beachside attack

Tourists react at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
1 / 25
A member of Tunisia's special forces inspects the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, while British, French, German and Tunisia's interior ministers arrive to pay their tribute in front of a makeshift memorial in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
2 / 25
Bouquets of flowers are laid at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
3 / 25
Criss Callaghan, 62, a British tourist who was injured during an attack on a beachside hotel, is hugged by her husband as she lies in bed at a hospital in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
4 / 25
People are seen through a broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
5 / 25
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
6 / 25
Police officers try to control the crowd after a gunman opened fire at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
7 / 25
Tourists sit at the terrace of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
8 / 25
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
9 / 25
Blood is seen on the ground of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
10 / 25
A boy holds a candle and flowers as he attends a protest to condemn the attack in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
11 / 25
Flowers are laid at the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
12 / 25
A woman prays on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
13 / 25
Men carry chairs at the entrance of the house of the gunman Saif Rezgui in Gaafour, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
14 / 25
British Home Secretary Theresa May (front R), French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve (front L), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere (front 2nd L) and Tunisia's Interior Minister Najem Gharsalli lay bouquets of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
15 / 25
A boy holds a Tunisian flag as he stands near bouquets of flowers laid at the beachside of the Imperiale Marhabada hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
16 / 25
Tourists wait to check in for their flight to Manchester, Britain, at the Enfidha international airport in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
17 / 25
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
18 / 25
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
19 / 25
A broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel is seen after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
20 / 25
Rescuers carry the body of a tourist who was shot dead by a gunman at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
21 / 25
A police officer walks past blood at the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
22 / 25
Tourists are evacuated after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
23 / 25
Tunisian army soldiers arrive after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
24 / 25
Tourists are seen leaving the Imperial Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
25 / 25
