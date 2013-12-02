Tunnels of Syria
A Free Syrian Army fighter digs a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes position inside a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters sit at an entrance of a tunnel as they wait for a fellow fighter in Deir al-Zor, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, september 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel which they said that the Syrian Army was using, at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army members dig a tunnel in Ghouta east of Damascus, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Al Arbeeni
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a fellow fighter get out of a tunnel in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashaw
Piled sandbags are pictured inside an underground tunnel dug and used by rebels in al-Dwayrineh village near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad captured the village, November 19, 2013....more
A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
