Pictures | Mon Dec 2, 2013 | 8:05pm GMT

Tunnels of Syria

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter digs a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter digs a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes position inside a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit at an entrance of a tunnel as they wait for a fellow fighter in Deir al-Zor, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, september 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel which they said that the Syrian Army was using, at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army members dig a tunnel in Ghouta east of Damascus, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Al Arbeeni</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a fellow fighter get out of a tunnel in the old city of Aleppo, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashaw</p>

<p>Piled sandbags are pictured inside an underground tunnel dug and used by rebels in al-Dwayrineh village near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad captured the village, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Piled sandbags are pictured inside an underground tunnel dug and used by rebels in al-Dwayrineh village near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad captured the village, November 19, 2013....more

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter comes out of a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

