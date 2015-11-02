Edition:
Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Women wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 1, 2015. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu described the outcome of a general election which swept his AK Party back to a parliamentary majority on Sunday as a victory for democracy. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu waves to supporters next to his wife Sare from the balcony of the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Protesters throw stones at an armored police vehicle as they demonstrate against the results of a general election in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. Turkish police fired tear gas against protesters in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Sunday after an election that saw President Tayyip Erdogan's hold on the country tightened and the main pro-Kurdish party almost voted out of parliament. REUTERS/Stringer

People wave flags and hold a portrait of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as they wait for the arrival of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara, Turkey November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish riot police fire tear gas from an armoured police vehicle to disperse left-wing demonstrators during a protest in Istanbul's Gazi neigborhood, Turkey, late November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sinan Targay

Supporters of AK Party gather near the residence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to celebrate their party's election victory in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Protesters burn tires as they demonstrate against the results of a general election in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man holds a Turkish flag as he waits for exit polls outside the AK Party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People burn flares as they celebrate outside the headquarters of Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP opposition party in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Election officials count ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish police officers stand guard near a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Election officials carry bags with ballots for counting in front of a court in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ercan Hocaoglu, 21, who was injured in an explosion during an election rally of pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) in June, casts his vote at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves the voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a general election in Konya, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu leaves a booth to cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Konya, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

