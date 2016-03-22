Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 22, 2016 | 12:35am GMT

Turkey's Kurds celebrate Newroz

Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2016. Turkey's Kurds marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a call for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2016. Turkey's Kurds marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2016. Turkey's Kurds marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a call for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 12
Demonstrators flash V-signs during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators flash V-signs during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators flash V-signs during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
2 / 12
A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
3 / 12
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul's Gazi district, Turkey, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul's Gazi district, Turkey, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul's Gazi district, Turkey, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 12
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
5 / 12
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
6 / 12
Women wearing traditional dresses, dance during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Women wearing traditional dresses, dance during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Women wearing traditional dresses, dance during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
7 / 12
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
8 / 12
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
9 / 12
Demonstrators gather around a huge bonfire to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators gather around a huge bonfire to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather around a huge bonfire to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
10 / 12
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
11 / 12
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
China's polluted waters

China's polluted waters

Next Slideshows

China's polluted waters

China's polluted waters

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

21 Mar 2016
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

18 Mar 2016
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

Close-up views of Pluto.

17 Mar 2016
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

17 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures