Turkey's war on ISIS

A plainclothes policeman stands guard following an attack on police officers in Diyarbakir, Turkey, July 23, 2015. A Turkish police officer was shot and killed and a second wounded in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in the latest in a series of attacks that began with a suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State, security sources said. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

