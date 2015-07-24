Edition:
Turkey's war on ISIS

Ambulances leave from the Dag military post, which was attacked by Islamic State militants a day earlier, on the Turkish-Syrian border near Kilis, Turkey, July 24, 2015. Turkish warplanes pounded Islamic State targets in Syria and police detained hundreds of suspected militants across Turkey, a sign that Ankara may have shed its hesitancy in taking a front-line role against jihadist fighters. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Turkish Air Force A400M tactical transport aircraft is parked at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 24, 2015. Turkey has agreed to allow U.S. planes to launch air strikes against Islamic State militants from the U.S. air base at Incirlik, close to the Syrian border, U.S. defense officials said. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A plainclothes policeman stands guard following an attack on police officers in Diyarbakir, Turkey, July 23, 2015. A Turkish police officer was shot and killed and a second wounded in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in the latest in a series of attacks that began with a suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State, security sources said. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Turkish soldiers pray for their comrade Mehmet Yalcin Nane who was killed by Islamic State militants, during a ceremony at a military base in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Seher Nane (C), widow of Turkish Army officer Mehmet Yalcin Nane who was killed by Islamic State militants on Thursday, mourns over her husband's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Relatives and friends carry the coffins of the victims of this week's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students, in an attack on the Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A boy watches as people prepare graves for the victims who were killed in a suicide bomb attack, during a funeral ceremony in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
The body of a victim, covered by newspapers, lies next to a coffin after an explosion in Suruc in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmet Bulte/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Turkish soldier shares a bottle of water with his comrade as they stand guard near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, bordering with Syrian town of Kobani, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Turkish soldiers and an army tank take position at the new site of the Suleyman Shah tomb near the northern Syrian village of Esme, on the Syrian-Turkish border February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Plastic bags containing food are brought to the Turkish-Syrian border by Turkish Kurds to be delivered to their relatives in the northern Kurdish town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A coffin containing the body of an Islamic State militant, is seen in a vehicle on the Syrian side of the border crossing, before being transferred to Turkey, in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A Turkish soldier stands guard while smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
An armed man, believed to be an Islamic state militant, is seen near the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad as he is pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Turkish soldier places a carpet next to a military vehicle, as he watches fighting between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants, from atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
