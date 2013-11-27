Turmoil in Central African Republic
French soldiers conduct reconnaissance on the roof of the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A French soldier guards a checkpoint at the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Trucks carrying French military armoured vehicles drive on a street in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman walks by a Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) truck in Boali, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men make plastic flower arrangements for funerals in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men pose for a photograph as they sit on a statue of a hand in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A mural extolling national unity is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia leaves the presidential palace after speaking with civil society members in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) listen to morning instructions from their commander at the FOMAC base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) pose for a photograph as they stand covered in dust in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An imam (L) and a priest (R) meet at the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Seleka fighters stand guard as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Seleka soldier stands guard as his commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Seleka fighters pose for a photograph as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A house which was destroyed by Seleka fighters, according to a government source, stands outside Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph as they stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Displaced people sit next to their tents in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Kezono family sit in front of their tent in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A displaced boy holds a baby as he sits in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Tents for displaced people are seen in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A displaced boy runs past a mural on the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People displaced by fighting walk in front of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
