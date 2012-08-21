Turtle nesting season

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. Nest inventories are taken three days after the nests hatch and the empty egg shells are categorized and the information is sent to researchers. Turtle volunteers walk the area's beaches along South Carolina's coast daily during the nesting season, looking for signs of turtle activity and keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species of turtles that lay their eggs along the coast. REUTERS/Randall Hill