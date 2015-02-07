Edition:
United Kingdom
Sat Feb 7, 2015

Turtles of the Amazon

Quelonios turtle hatchlings are released by members of the Pe-de-Pincha project, into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, Brazil February 5, 2015. According to the project, which is part of the Federal University of Amazonas, they are releasing 1,230 hatchlings into the wild. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boy holds up a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children play with quelonios turtle hatchlings before they are released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A member of the Pe-de-Pincha project measures a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Quelonios turtle hatchlings are seen before being released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A quelonio turtle hatchling is seen after being released near a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A girl holds a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Quelonios turtle hatchlings crawl to a lake of the Momari community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A quelonio turtle hatchling swims in a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

