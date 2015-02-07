Turtles of the Amazon
Quelonios turtle hatchlings are released by members of the Pe-de-Pincha project, into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, Brazil February 5, 2015. According to the project, which is part of the Federal University of...more
A boy holds up a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children play with quelonios turtle hatchlings before they are released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the Pe-de-Pincha project measures a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Quelonios turtle hatchlings are seen before being released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A quelonio turtle hatchling is seen after being released near a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A girl holds a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Quelonios turtle hatchlings crawl to a lake of the Momari community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A quelonio turtle hatchling swims in a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
