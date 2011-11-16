Edition:
United Kingdom

Twilight's Breaking Dawn

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
23 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
24 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
25 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
27 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
28 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
29 / 30
Wednesday, November 16, 2011

An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, November 16, 2011

An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 30

Twilight's Breaking Dawn

Twilight's Breaking Dawn Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

8:55pm GMT

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

7:31pm GMT

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

5:53pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

4:21pm GMT

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

4:15pm GMT

Memorable Oscar quotes

All Collections

Memorable Oscar quotes

3:46pm GMT

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

All Collections

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

1:20pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:26pm GMT

View More Slideshows »