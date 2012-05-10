Edition:
United Kingdom

Twin blasts in Damascus

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
20 / 20

Twin blasts in Damascus

Twin blasts in Damascus Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Victory Day

Victory Day
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »