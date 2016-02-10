Twitter's top moments
#PrayForParis - The world united to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks in the French capital in November, while locals offered shelter to stranded fellow Parisians with the #PortOuverte hashtag. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
#BlackLivesMatter - What started as a discussion on Twitter became a civil rights movement, amid protests over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement in Ferguson, Baltimore and across the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
#RefugeesWelcome - People around the world voice their support for people from the Middle East seeking refuge in Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
#LoveWins - Twitter celebrated the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the...more
#JeSuisCharlie - People paid tribute to the victims of a shooting at the offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam and other religions. REUTERS/Stefan...more
#IStandWithAhmed - Twitter users, including President Barack Obama, showed their support for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Texas teenager who was arrested after his homemade electronic clock was mistaken for a bomb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
#FIFAWWC - Soccer fans cheered on their teams, including the American champions, at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
#PlutoFlyby - Space enthusiasts celebrated the historic flyby of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, which came within 7,750 miles of Pluto�s surface and captured close-up images of the icy dwarf planet. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout
#CallMeCaitlyn - Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, introduced herself to the world on Twitter, amassing a record one million followers in just over four hours. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
