Twitter's top moments

#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the...more

#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the electorate backing the referendum. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close