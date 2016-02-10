Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 11:30pm GMT

Twitter's top moments

#PrayForParis - The world united to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks in the French capital in November, while locals offered shelter to stranded fellow Parisians with the #PortOuverte hashtag. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

#PrayForParis - The world united to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks in the French capital in November, while locals offered shelter to stranded fellow Parisians with the #PortOuverte hashtag. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
#PrayForParis - The world united to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks in the French capital in November, while locals offered shelter to stranded fellow Parisians with the #PortOuverte hashtag. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 10
#BlackLivesMatter - What started as a discussion on Twitter became a civil rights movement, amid protests over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement in Ferguson, Baltimore and across the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

#BlackLivesMatter - What started as a discussion on Twitter became a civil rights movement, amid protests over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement in Ferguson, Baltimore and across the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
#BlackLivesMatter - What started as a discussion on Twitter became a civil rights movement, amid protests over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement in Ferguson, Baltimore and across the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 10
#RefugeesWelcome - People around the world voice their support for people from the Middle East seeking refuge in Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

#RefugeesWelcome - People around the world voice their support for people from the Middle East seeking refuge in Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
#RefugeesWelcome - People around the world voice their support for people from the Middle East seeking refuge in Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 10
#LoveWins - Twitter celebrated the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

#LoveWins - Twitter celebrated the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
#LoveWins - Twitter celebrated the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 10
#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the electorate backing the referendum. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
#HomeToVote - Irish ex-pats shared their experiences traveling home to vote in a historic referendum on allowing same-sex marriage. Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt same-sex marriage by popular vote, with 62 percent of the electorate backing the referendum. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 10
#JeSuisCharlie - People paid tribute to the victims of a shooting at the offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam and other religions. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

#JeSuisCharlie - People paid tribute to the victims of a shooting at the offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam and other religions. REUTERS/Stefan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
#JeSuisCharlie - People paid tribute to the victims of a shooting at the offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam and other religions. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 10
#IStandWithAhmed - Twitter users, including President Barack Obama, showed their support for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Texas teenager who was arrested after his homemade electronic clock was mistaken for a bomb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

#IStandWithAhmed - Twitter users, including President Barack Obama, showed their support for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Texas teenager who was arrested after his homemade electronic clock was mistaken for a bomb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
#IStandWithAhmed - Twitter users, including President Barack Obama, showed their support for Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Texas teenager who was arrested after his homemade electronic clock was mistaken for a bomb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 10
#FIFAWWC - Soccer fans cheered on their teams, including the American champions, at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

#FIFAWWC - Soccer fans cheered on their teams, including the American champions, at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
#FIFAWWC - Soccer fans cheered on their teams, including the American champions, at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 10
#PlutoFlyby - Space enthusiasts celebrated the historic flyby of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, which came within 7,750 miles of Pluto�s surface and captured close-up images of the icy dwarf planet. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

#PlutoFlyby - Space enthusiasts celebrated the historic flyby of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, which came within 7,750 miles of Pluto�s surface and captured close-up images of the icy dwarf planet. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
#PlutoFlyby - Space enthusiasts celebrated the historic flyby of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, which came within 7,750 miles of Pluto�s surface and captured close-up images of the icy dwarf planet. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout
Close
9 / 10
#CallMeCaitlyn - Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, introduced herself to the world on Twitter, amassing a record one million followers in just over four hours. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

#CallMeCaitlyn - Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, introduced herself to the world on Twitter, amassing a record one million followers in just over four hours. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
#CallMeCaitlyn - Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, introduced herself to the world on Twitter, amassing a record one million followers in just over four hours. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Wild elephant on the loose

Wild elephant on the loose

Next Slideshows

Wild elephant on the loose

Wild elephant on the loose

A wild elephant went on a rampage before being tranquilized in Siliguri, India, after entering from a nearby forest.

10 Feb 2016
New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.

10 Feb 2016
Primary patriotism

Primary patriotism

Patriotic primary voters display red, white and blue.

09 Feb 2016
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Scenes from the Sambadrome and around Brazil.

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures