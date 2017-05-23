Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
