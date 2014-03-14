Two sides to Crimea
A Crimean Tartar man stands in front of the Ukrainian national flag as he attends a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Ukraine protesters attend a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Participants carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People react to a military truck, believed to be Russian, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man holds a map of the Soviet Union during a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ethnic Tartar women attend a pro-Ukraine rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Speakers and spectators carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man holds placard, which reads: "The referendum is illegal", during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Participants play accordions and hold placards in support of a referendum in Crimea during a rally in the Siberian city of Barnaul March 13, 2014. The placards read, (L-R) "Peace in Ukraine!" "We will not leave Crimea in peril!" and "Russia doesn't...more
A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian flags are hung from the front of a building at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man walks past a billboard urging people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. The placards read: "I Want to Live" (R) and "No to War". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Men walk past a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia",...more
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
