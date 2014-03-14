Two sides to Crimea

People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia", "Yakutia is with you!", "Crimea, Yakutians are with you!". REUTERS/Viktor Everstov