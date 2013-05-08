Tying the knot at 88

Photos of the bride and groom lie on the cake table after former Marine Jack Wright, 88, married his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH)