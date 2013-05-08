Tying the knot at 88
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright, a survivor of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II, decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photos of the bride and groom lie on the cake table after former Marine Jack Wright, 88, married his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH)
Shirlene King, 57, walks into the radiation oncology department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles to marry her boyfriend of 30 years, former Marine Jack Wright, 88, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (L, seated), joins a toast after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (R) chats to friends, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright (R), 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, puts a ring on the finger of his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, as he marries her in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, starts crying as he is photographed with his friends before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, looks at his wedding cake after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, chats to his friend Bob Feldman, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
