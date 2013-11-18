Typhoon aftermath from above
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Survivors of typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a bloated body floating among debris in the sea is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan near Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of a bloated body floating among debris in the sea is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan near Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in the coastal town of Hernani in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in the coastal town of Hernani in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a fishing village in Guiwan town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a fishing village in Guiwan town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a highway that collapsed at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a highway that collapsed at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the destruction is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the destruction is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An aerial view of a coconut plantation after it was hit by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a coconut plantation after it was hit by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a town devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a town devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Ashura festival
During Ashura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.
Children of China
China will ease family planning restrictions nationwide, allowing millions of families to have two children.
Struggling in Sochi
Spending on the Sochi Olympics is expected to pass $50 billion but locals have expressed concern about various difficulties they are facing as the city gears up...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.