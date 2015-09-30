Typhoon Dujuan strikes
A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A car is trapped as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold onto their umbrella while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man holds his umbrella while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man rides past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People try to take shelter against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan by standing behind the column of a building in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People hold their umbrellas while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
