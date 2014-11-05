Typhoon Haiyan's legacy
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. The Philippines are preparing to commemorate victims of Typhoon Haiyan, ahead of the one-year...more
Boys ride on a makeshift boat made from refrigerator foam near their coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. Jerry Yaokasin, Tacloban's vice mayor, said the city's recovery so far has been remarkable but much remains...more
An aerial view of a coastal town in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A dog plays above the picturesque Tagpuro Transitional Shelter site, that is home to 390 people who lost their homes, in Tacloban, October 15, 2014. The 86 families will be living at the shelter for the next two years, until their permanent homes...more
A man walks through smoke from fires in Tolosa, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Workers paint wooden crosses of victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents look at a ship that was swept inland in downtown Tacloban city in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys look out from the veranda of a damaged local government building in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents play with a ball near damaged houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An overgrown mass grave is seen on a traffic island at the entrance of Tanauan town in Leyte province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
Typhoon victims pray at the damaged altar of a church in San Remigio, Cebu, in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A mass grave is seen in the grounds of a church in Barangay San Joaquin in Palo town, Leyte province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
A destroyed house stands in the midst of fallen trees near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gerry Baclayo, 44, sits by a sack of rice at his home in Barangay Cancaiyas, Basey town in Western Samar province October 17, 2014. Baclayo has been a coconut farmer for 15 years, working on the land his forefathers bequeathed him. But Typhoon Haiyan...more
Typhoon victims living in temporary shelters hang their laundry on a fence of a sports stadium in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced man scavenges through debris for useful item in Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker carries wooden crosses for victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors place a makeshift flag over a destroyed sports hall in Tacloban November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Joshua Villanueva, 13, stands on the spot which used to be his home before it was completely destroyed in Basey October 14, 2014. Villanueva, who now lives with his grandparents and a cousin who also lost a parent, is one of dozens, possibly...more
Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived the typhoon but his mother and sister died, and his...more
Typhoon survivors of rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Typhoon survivors learn how to sew eco-friendly waterproof backpacks at the factory set up by Taclob, a social enterprise in Tacloban, October 17, 2014. Filipino actor Jourdan Sebastian and American development worker Justin Capen are the founders of...more
A rainbow appears above survivors desperate to catch a flight from the Tacloban airport November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
