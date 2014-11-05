Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 11:05pm GMT

Typhoon Haiyan's legacy

Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. The Philippines are preparing to commemorate victims of Typhoon Haiyan, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disaster on November 8. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Boys ride on a makeshift boat made from refrigerator foam near their coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. Jerry Yaokasin, Tacloban's vice mayor, said the city's recovery so far has been remarkable but much remains to be done. About 3,000 people are still living in dangerous areas and many more are still struggling to rebuild a livelihood. Tacloban, to all intent and purposes, is now a functioning city with much of the debris cleared, streets buzzing with traffic, children back at school and buildings patched up. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Boys ride on a makeshift boat made from refrigerator foam near their coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. Jerry Yaokasin, Tacloban's vice mayor, said the city's recovery so far has been remarkable but much remains to be done. About 3,000 people are still living in dangerous areas and many more are still struggling to rebuild a livelihood. Tacloban, to all intent and purposes, is now a functioning city with much of the debris cleared, streets buzzing with traffic, children back at school and buildings patched up. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a coastal town in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An aerial view of a coastal town in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A dog plays above the picturesque Tagpuro Transitional Shelter site, that is home to 390 people who lost their homes, in Tacloban, October 15, 2014. The 86 families will be living at the shelter for the next two years, until their permanent homes have been built. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

A dog plays above the picturesque Tagpuro Transitional Shelter site, that is home to 390 people who lost their homes, in Tacloban, October 15, 2014. The 86 families will be living at the shelter for the next two years, until their permanent homes have been built. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
A man walks through smoke from fires in Tolosa, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

A man walks through smoke from fires in Tolosa, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Workers paint wooden crosses of victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Workers paint wooden crosses of victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents look at a ship that was swept inland in downtown Tacloban city in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents look at a ship that was swept inland in downtown Tacloban city in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys look out from the veranda of a damaged local government building in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Boys look out from the veranda of a damaged local government building in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents play with a ball near damaged houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents play with a ball near damaged houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An overgrown mass grave is seen on a traffic island at the entrance of Tanauan town in Leyte province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

An overgrown mass grave is seen on a traffic island at the entrance of Tanauan town in Leyte province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
Typhoon victims pray at the damaged altar of a church in San Remigio, Cebu, in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims pray at the damaged altar of a church in San Remigio, Cebu, in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A mass grave is seen in the grounds of a church in Barangay San Joaquin in Palo town, Leyte province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

A mass grave is seen in the grounds of a church in Barangay San Joaquin in Palo town, Leyte province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
A destroyed house stands in the midst of fallen trees near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A destroyed house stands in the midst of fallen trees near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gerry Baclayo, 44, sits by a sack of rice at his home in Barangay Cancaiyas, Basey town in Western Samar province October 17, 2014. Baclayo has been a coconut farmer for 15 years, working on the land his forefathers bequeathed him. But Typhoon Haiyan destroyed 80 percent of his coconut trees, and he has turned to rice farming to make ends meet. He says his income has reduced, but with newly planted coconut trees taking six to eight years before they reach maturity, he says he will stick to rice farming. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

Gerry Baclayo, 44, sits by a sack of rice at his home in Barangay Cancaiyas, Basey town in Western Samar province October 17, 2014. Baclayo has been a coconut farmer for 15 years, working on the land his forefathers bequeathed him. But Typhoon Haiyan destroyed 80 percent of his coconut trees, and he has turned to rice farming to make ends meet. He says his income has reduced, but with newly planted coconut trees taking six to eight years before they reach maturity, he says he will stick to rice farming. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
Typhoon victims living in temporary shelters hang their laundry on a fence of a sports stadium in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims living in temporary shelters hang their laundry on a fence of a sports stadium in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced man scavenges through debris for useful item in Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A displaced man scavenges through debris for useful item in Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker carries wooden crosses for victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A worker carries wooden crosses for victims at a mass grave in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors place a makeshift flag over a destroyed sports hall in Tacloban November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors place a makeshift flag over a destroyed sports hall in Tacloban November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Joshua Villanueva, 13, stands on the spot which used to be his home before it was completely destroyed in Basey October 14, 2014. Villanueva, who now lives with his grandparents and a cousin who also lost a parent, is one of dozens, possibly hundreds, of children orphaned by Typhoon Haiyan. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

Joshua Villanueva, 13, stands on the spot which used to be his home before it was completely destroyed in Basey October 14, 2014. Villanueva, who now lives with his grandparents and a cousin who also lost a parent, is one of dozens, possibly hundreds, of children orphaned by Typhoon Haiyan. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived the typhoon but his mother and sister died, and his niece said he became delusional five days later and has been medicated. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived the typhoon but his mother and sister died, and his niece said he became delusional five days later and has been medicated. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford
Typhoon survivors of rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Typhoon survivors of rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Typhoon survivors learn how to sew eco-friendly waterproof backpacks at the factory set up by Taclob, a social enterprise in Tacloban, October 17, 2014. Filipino actor Jourdan Sebastian and American development worker Justin Capen are the founders of the social enterprise Taclob - meaning "to cover" in local dialect - that is producing eco-friendly waterproof backpacks made by typhoon survivors. Every purchase of a "Compassion" backpack made of red Japanese truck tarpaulin and denim from jeans donated by Germany triggers a donation of a nylon orange "Courage" backpack that can double up as a floatation device for school children. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win

Typhoon survivors learn how to sew eco-friendly waterproof backpacks at the factory set up by Taclob, a social enterprise in Tacloban, October 17, 2014. Filipino actor Jourdan Sebastian and American development worker Justin Capen are the founders of the social enterprise Taclob - meaning "to cover" in local dialect - that is producing eco-friendly waterproof backpacks made by typhoon survivors. Every purchase of a "Compassion" backpack made of red Japanese truck tarpaulin and denim from jeans donated by Germany triggers a donation of a nylon orange "Courage" backpack that can double up as a floatation device for school children. REUTERS/Thin Lei Win
A rainbow appears above survivors desperate to catch a flight from the Tacloban airport November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A rainbow appears above survivors desperate to catch a flight from the Tacloban airport November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
