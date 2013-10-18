Typhoon hits Japan
Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but...more
Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
