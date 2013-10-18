Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 18, 2013 | 2:05pm BST

Typhoon hits Japan

<p>Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
1 / 26
<p>Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
2 / 26
<p>A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
3 / 26
<p>A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
4 / 26
<p>A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
5 / 26
<p>A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
6 / 26
<p>Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
7 / 26
<p>Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
8 / 26
<p>Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 26
<p>A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
10 / 26
<p>A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
11 / 26
<p>Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
12 / 26
<p>Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
13 / 26
<p>People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
14 / 26
<p>Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, October 18, 2013

Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
15 / 26
<p>A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but largely spared the capital and caused no new disaster as it brushed by the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power station, the plant's operator said. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but...more

Friday, October 18, 2013

A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but largely spared the capital and caused no new disaster as it brushed by the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power station, the plant's operator said. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
16 / 26
<p>Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
17 / 26
<p>Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
18 / 26
<p>Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
19 / 26
<p>Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
20 / 26
<p>Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
21 / 26
<p>Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
22 / 26
<p>People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
23 / 26
<p>An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, October 18, 2013

An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
24 / 26
<p>A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, October 18, 2013

A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
25 / 26
<p>A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, October 18, 2013

A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Next Slideshows

Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Still frame images from security cameras inside the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi during the attack.

18 Oct 2013
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

18 Oct 2013
Liverpool Fashion Week

Liverpool Fashion Week

Backstage and runway moments from Liverpool.

18 Oct 2013
Life in Mogadishu

Life in Mogadishu

Street lamps now brighten some Mogadishu's battle scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene...

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures