Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 1:20pm BST

Typhoon Kalmaegi

A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay, Philippines September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A boy sits in an inflatable pool being pushed by a man down a flooded street amid rainfall due to Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Residents walk next to their flooded houses by the overflowing sea as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A resident holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a flooded street as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Residents cover their faces as they walk against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A woman sits on a man's shoulders as he walks past an advertising board at a flooded street after heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Residents hold an umbrella as they walk on a street in front of fallen tree branches during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A girl cries next to other residents taking shelter at a basketball court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Youth walk on breakwater where rough waves caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, are crashing, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A woman shields herself with a plastic sheet from the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, on the street at a bay in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A woman holds her umbrella as she walks on a street during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A fisherman recovers bamboo poles from a fish pen destroyed at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi near Roxas Boulevard in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A man collects recyclables washed onto shores by rough waves, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014.Tropical Storm Kalmaegi, also called Luis, intensified into Typhoon Kalmaegi on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. Tropical Storm Kalmaegi intensified into a typhoon on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine northern region on Sunday, cutting power and communications lines and forcing people to flee to higher ground, national disaster agency officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
