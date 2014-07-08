Edition:
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo

A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo
A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
