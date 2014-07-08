Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and...more
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo
A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
