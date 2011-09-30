Edition:
Typhoon Nesat aftermath

Friday, September 30, 2011

A man struggles against strong winds during a rainstorm as typhoon Nesat hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A resident paddles past a submerged chapel inside a flooded compound in Malabon, north of Metro Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, September 30, 2011

A man takes a picture of a cargo barge after it ran aground in Hong Kong, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, September 30, 2011

A resident hangs clothes to dry on the rooftop of their submerged house in floodwater brought by Typhoon Nesat, in Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

A resident boards a wooden boat from the window of his house submerged in floodwater brought by Typhoon Nesat, in Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

An aerial view shows flooded rice fields in Bulacan province, north of Manila, in a photo from the Philippine Air Force, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rey Bruna/Philippine Air Force

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents stay on higher ground as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat rise in Apalit Pampanga, north of Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents from nearby coastal towns who have been affected by Typhoon Nesat queue in line for relief goods at a sports complex in Metro Manila, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, September 30, 2011

A mother uses an improvised banca or bamboo raft to help her children cross floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Typhoon Pedring, in Dampalit town, Malabon city, north of Manila, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

An aerial view shows flooded houses in Bulacan province, north of Manila, in a photo from the Philippine Air Force, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rey Bruna/Philippine Air Force

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents rest on a roof to finish constructing their makeshift boat as floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat rise in Apalit Pampanga, north of Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Friday, September 30, 2011

A decorative installation for seasonal celebrations is toppled at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, September 30, 2011

Fishermen stand at the scene of a cargo ship washed ashore at the sea port in Navotas city, north of Manila, after Typhoon Nesat, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

A man wades in floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Typhoon Pedring, in front of his house in Dampalit town, Malabon city, north of Manila, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

Students look out from a school bus as they go home after the suspension of classes due to rainfall from Typhoon Nesat in Quezon City, Metro Manila, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents carry a pig as they wade knee-deep in floodwaters brought on by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, in San Mateo Rizal east of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Friday, September 30, 2011

A boy cries as he waits for the search and recovery of his relatives beneath the rubble after strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat knocked down a wall killing four residents in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents wade on waist deep floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, that hit the Tanza town of Malabon city, north of Manila, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 30, 2011

An aerial view shows residents standing on rooftops to escape the floodwaters in Bulacan province, north of Manila, in a photo from the Philippine Air Force,, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rey Bruna/Philippine Air Force

