Edition:
United Kingdom

Typhoon Roke hits Japan

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A taxi is partially crushed by a fallen tree due to strong wind caused by Typhoon Roke in Shibuya district in Tokyo in this photo by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A taxi is partially crushed by a fallen tree due to strong wind caused by Typhoon Roke in Shibuya district in Tokyo in this photo by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

An aerial view of flooded Toyokawa, central Japan is pictured by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

An aerial view of flooded Toyokawa, central Japan is pictured by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
2 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Pedestrians struggle with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke at a crossing in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Pedestrians struggle with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke at a crossing in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Passengers wait for the resumption of train service after it was halted by Typhoon Roke, at Shibuya station in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Passengers wait for the resumption of train service after it was halted by Typhoon Roke, at Shibuya station in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Typhoon Roke approaches on its northward journey over Japan as seen in this September 20, 2011 Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) image from NASA's Aqua satellite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Typhoon Roke approaches on its northward journey over Japan as seen in this September 20, 2011 Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) image from NASA's Aqua satellite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
5 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Damaged cars are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Damaged cars are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A worker cleans away mud at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A worker cleans away mud at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Firefighters walk in a flooded street to check the situation in Toyota, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approached September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Firefighters walk in a flooded street to check the situation in Toyota, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approached September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A man walks past a driftwood seen near Shonai river after it was flooded due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A man walks past a driftwood seen near Shonai river after it was flooded due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
9 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Cars pass on a bridge over a river which rose due to the approach of typhoon Roke, in Toyota, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Cars pass on a bridge over a river which rose due to the approach of typhoon Roke, in Toyota, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Damaged cars and debris are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Damaged cars and debris are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, central Japan, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
11 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Local girls walk in a flooded street due to typhoon Roke in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Local girls walk in a flooded street due to typhoon Roke in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
12 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Cars drive through a flooded Route 151 due to Typhoon Roke in Toyokawa, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Cars drive through a flooded Route 151 due to Typhoon Roke in Toyokawa, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
14 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Workers clean up at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Workers clean up at a delivery center close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to the approach of typhoon Roke, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
16 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A chair is seen on a mud-covered street close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A chair is seen on a mud-covered street close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers place sandbags to reinforce embankments on Hatta river to prevent further damage due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this handout photo taken on early September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 10th Division/Handout

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers place sandbags to reinforce embankments on Hatta river to prevent further damage due to typhoon Roke in Kasugai, central Japan in this handout photo taken on early September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 10th Division/Handout

Close
18 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Residents are rescued from a flooded area in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by KyodoSeptember 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Residents are rescued from a flooded area in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by KyodoSeptember 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
19 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Workers install sandbags on a bank of the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Workers install sandbags on a bank of the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
20 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Residents walk in a flooded street to evacuate in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

Residents walk in a flooded street to evacuate in Nagoya, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
21 / 22
Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A rainbow is seen during sunset after typhoon Roke passes in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 21, 2011

A rainbow is seen during sunset after typhoon Roke passes in Toyota, central Japan September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 22

Typhoon Roke hits Japan

Typhoon Roke hits Japan Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Quakes hit Guatemala

Quakes hit Guatemala
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »