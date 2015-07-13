Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 8:10pm BST

Typhoon slams eastern China

Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades disrupted air, rail and sea transport on Saturday after forcing the evacuation of more than a million people from the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
