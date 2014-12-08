Typhoon slams Philippines
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.
