Typhoon Soudelor aftermath
A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power...more
People walk past as flood water rushes down a stairway after heavy rainfall, caused by Typhoon Soudelor, hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the...more
People look at waves as typhoon Soudelor approaches China, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A town is seen submerged as it is hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015....more
A man inspects motorcycles tipped over by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers walk on a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters remove fallen trees caused by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man watches floodwaters in a heavy rain at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People wade through a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcyclist rides past trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A fisherman walks at a port as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A fisherman ties his boat up as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Fishing boats are docked at a harbour as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A motorcyclist rides among trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong wind in Taipei as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
