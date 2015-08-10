Typhoon Soudelor aftermath

A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power...more

A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power to nearly 3 million households and killing six people. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

