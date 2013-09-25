Edition:
Typhoon Usagi

<p>Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A cat lies on a police car which is damaged by a fallen tree after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents travel in bicycles, tricycles and cars on a flooded street after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People stand next to debris of a destroyed Buddhist temple under construction and damaged giant Buddha statues after Typhoon Usagi hit Jieshi township of Lufeng, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Residents stand next to a road which is partially washed away by flood water after Typhoon Usagi hit Quanzhou county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

<p>A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Passengers whose flights are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, rest at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A woman reacts as a storm surge past a barrier on the shore as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shenzhen, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People watch waves hit the shores as Typhoon Usagi approaches in Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People react as waves splash on to the road during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A child holds an inside-out umbrella broken due to strong winds before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A torn advertisement banner hangs before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Children swim in a flooded walkway as rough waves crash on concrete banks along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>An advertisement board which was toppled over by Typhoon Usagi is pictured in Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

<p>A man pushes his bicycle against the wind as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man braves gusty winds outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A man tries to get back into his car as a wave surges past a barrier on the shore during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A man and a boy sit inside a makeshift raft as they paddle through rough waves brought by Super Typhoon Usagi along the coast of Manila Bay in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A information board shows flights cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Passengers from South Korea (L), the Philippines (R) and Poland (4th R), whose flights to their home countries are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, charge their tablet and smartphones at Hong Kong International Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>People react after being hit by a tidal wave under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

<p>Passengers wait for their departure at Hong Kong Airport after Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western Pacific this year, swiped Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

