Edition:
United Kingdom

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Close
1 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Relatives mourn during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Relatives mourn during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Close
2 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A woman (2nd R) cries as she touches the coffin of her son during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A woman (2nd R) cries as she touches the coffin of her son during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
4 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
5 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A truck transports Typhoon Washi victims with their mud-covered belongings past a cemetery, where people who perished in flash floods are buried at, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A truck transports Typhoon Washi victims with their mud-covered belongings past a cemetery, where people who perished in flash floods are buried at, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Close
7 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Philippine Navy soldiers load coffins, to be transported to Cagayan De Oro city, onto a navy ship which docked in Manila December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Philippine Navy soldiers load coffins, to be transported to Cagayan De Oro city, onto a navy ship which docked in Manila December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
8 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A boy fetches water from a broken pipe among destroyed houses along a road in a village hit by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A boy fetches water from a broken pipe among destroyed houses along a road in a village hit by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man lights a candle for his relatives killed in flash floods during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man lights a candle for his relatives killed in flash floods during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of a villager who drowned in flash floods lies on a road in Cagayan de Oro city in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of a villager who drowned in flash floods lies on a road in Cagayan de Oro city in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Boys look for valuables on damaged vehicles swept away by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro city, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Boys look for valuables on damaged vehicles swept away by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro city, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
14 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims who are made homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods rest at an evacuation center in Cagayan de Oro in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims who are made homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods rest at an evacuation center in Cagayan de Oro in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Aerial view shows buses covered with mud following Typhoon Washi, in Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Aerial view shows buses covered with mud following Typhoon Washi, in Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Close
16 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A soldier and local government workers carry a body bag containing the body of a flood victim for burial in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A soldier and local government workers carry a body bag containing the body of a flood victim for burial in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims wash clothes next to an overturned vehicle in a village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims wash clothes next to an overturned vehicle in a village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man shovels mud inside a house hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A man shovels mud inside a house hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry the body of a child drowned by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry the body of a child drowned by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A resident cleans a television swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A resident cleans a television swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
21 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents retrieve belongings in Balulang village after the village was hit by flashfloods brought by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents retrieve belongings in Balulang village after the village was hit by flashfloods brought by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
22 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims wash themselves using a public faucet along a road in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims wash themselves using a public faucet along a road in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
23 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry the body of a flash flood victim in a village hit by Typhoon Washi, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Soldiers carry the body of a flash flood victim in a village hit by Typhoon Washi, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
24 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Policemen search for missing Typhoon Washi victims in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Policemen search for missing Typhoon Washi victims in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
25 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents rest in an evacuation centre after their houses were washed away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents rest in an evacuation centre after their houses were washed away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
26 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents gather at a makeshift shelter after their houses were swept away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Residents gather at a makeshift shelter after their houses were swept away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
27 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A resident retrieves belongings from the debris in a subdivision hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A resident retrieves belongings from the debris in a subdivision hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
28 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A woman inspects a submerged vehicle in a village hit by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A woman inspects a submerged vehicle in a village hit by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
29 / 30
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A girl searches for salvageable items after flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi (Sendong) in Macasandig town, Cagayan De Oro city, southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

A girl searches for salvageable items after flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi (Sendong) in Macasandig town, Cagayan De Oro city, southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
30 / 30

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

North Korean propaganda

North Korean propaganda
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

7:10pm GMT

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

6:00pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

3:25pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

12:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

View More Slideshows »