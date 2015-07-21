Uber job fair
People wait in line to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in the Queens borough of New York July 21, 2015. The jobs tour brings together Uber-driver partners and others who have the interest in joining the Uber platform in New York....more
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative registers people on his smartphone during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to a driver during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People listen to speakers at the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
