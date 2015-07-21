Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 22, 2015 | 12:15am BST

Uber job fair

People wait in line to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in the Queens borough of New York July 21, 2015. The jobs tour brings together Uber-driver partners and others who have the interest in joining the Uber platform in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative registers people on his smartphone during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative speaks to a driver during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People listen to speakers at the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

