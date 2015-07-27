Uighur refugees of Turkey
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses...more
Uighur refugee women walk where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Uighur refugee baby lies on the floor as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An Uighur refugee boy looks through a window as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Uighur refugee men pray where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Uighur refugee boy lies on the sofa as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Uighur refugees have their lunch in a gated complex where they are housed in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul,Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An Uighur refugee boy reads the Koran where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Uighur refugee boy does his homework where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Uighur refugee talks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
