Uighurs of Shanghai

A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the...more

A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close