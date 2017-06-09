Edition:
UK election debacle

Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Buckingham Palace with her husband Philip after meeting the Queen, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, leaves the Labour Party's Headquarters on the morning after Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, addresses the media after Britain's election, at his party HQ in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protestor wearing a Theresa May mask is seen the day after Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, arrives at the Labour Party's Headquarters in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Office workers look on from a building next to the Labour Party's Headquarters in London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party speaks during a press conference at Boston West Golf Club to announce his resignation. REUTERS/Paul Childs

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon addresses journalists in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

John McDonnell arrives at the Labour Party's Headquarters in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's closest advisors, leave the Conservative Party headquarters, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesture at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10 Downing Street is pictured on the night of Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

