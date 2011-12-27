Edition:
UK pictures of the year: 2011

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London August 8, 2011. Rioting and looting spread across London as hooded youths set buildings and cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and hurled bottles and stones at police in a third night of violence in Britain's worst unrest in decades. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London August 8, 2011. Rioting and looting spread across London as hooded youths set buildings and cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and hurled bottles and stones at police in a third night of violence in Britain's worst unrest in decades. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. Youths hurled missiles at police in northeast London as violence broke out in the British capital for a third night. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. Youths hurled missiles at police in northeast London as violence broke out in the British capital for a third night. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Shoppers run into Selfridges as the doors open for the start of the Boxing Day sale at their flagship store on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Shoppers run into Selfridges as the doors open for the start of the Boxing Day sale at their flagship store on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man (L) tries to attack News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch with a white substance during a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

A man (L) tries to attack News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch with a white substance during a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem (L) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem (L) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Team Artemis from Sweden right themselves after capsizing during the final fleet race of the America's Cup in Plymouth, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Team Artemis from Sweden right themselves after capsizing during the final fleet race of the America's Cup in Plymouth, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A multiple exposure picture shows Roger Federer of Switzerland as he serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A multiple exposure picture shows Roger Federer of Switzerland as he serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Cast member Emma Watson arrives for the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Students from St Andrews University participate in the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Students from St Andrews University participate in the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations in St Andrews, Scotland November 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Fans place flowers and tributes outside the home of Amy Winehouse in London July 24, 2011. Winehouse, one of the most talented singers of her generation whose hit song "Rehab" summed up her struggles with addiction, died in London on July 23 at the age of 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fans place flowers and tributes outside the home of Amy Winehouse in London July 24, 2011. Winehouse, one of the most talented singers of her generation whose hit song "Rehab" summed up her struggles with addiction, died in London on July 23 at the age of 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Muslims pray in Hyde Park as protestors demonstrate to show solidarity with the Arab peoples, as they march to Downing Street, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Muslims pray in Hyde Park as protestors demonstrate to show solidarity with the Arab peoples, as they march to Downing Street, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Racers from (L-R) the U.S., China, Britain and Canada compete in their mens 5000 metres semi-final at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sheffield, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Racers from (L-R) the U.S., China, Britain and Canada compete in their mens 5000 metres semi-final at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sheffield, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Then-chief executive of News International, Rebekah Brooks, arrives at Rupert Murdoch's flat in central London, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Then-chief executive of News International, Rebekah Brooks, arrives at Rupert Murdoch's flat in central London, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Model Kate is painted by artist Emma Hack in central London October 6, 2011. Hack, a leading skin illustrator, painted naked models in front of visitors to the Art London fair, camouflaging them against a wallpaper background designed by Australian interior designer, Florence Broadhurst. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Model Kate is painted by artist Emma Hack in central London October 6, 2011. Hack, a leading skin illustrator, painted naked models in front of visitors to the Art London fair, camouflaging them against a wallpaper background designed by Australian interior designer, Florence Broadhurst. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A couple drink at a boarded up wine bar in Ealing, west London August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A couple drink at a boarded up wine bar in Ealing, west London August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Prime Minister David Cameron and his son Arthur attend the English Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa at Loftus Road in London September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Prime Minister David Cameron and his son Arthur attend the English Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa at Loftus Road in London September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Irish Guardsman Bortnill St'Ange gets fitted with his ceremonial uniform by Master Tailor Lance Sergeant Matthew Else at their barracks in Windsor, southern England April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Irish Guardsman Bortnill St'Ange gets fitted with his ceremonial uniform by Master Tailor Lance Sergeant Matthew Else at their barracks in Windsor, southern England April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A police officer patrols as firemen continue to dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A police officer patrols as firemen continue to dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A young mourner waits for the repatriation cortege carrying the bodies of Lance Corporal Peter Eustace of 2nd Battalion The Rifles, Lieutenant David Boyce and Lance Corporal Richard Scanlon of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and Private Thomas Christopher Lake of 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at the memorial garden in Carterton, near Brize Norton, southern England November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty more

A young mourner waits for the repatriation cortege carrying the bodies of Lance Corporal Peter Eustace of 2nd Battalion The Rifles, Lieutenant David Boyce and Lance Corporal Richard Scanlon of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and Private Thomas Christopher Lake of 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at the memorial garden in Carterton, near Brize Norton, southern England November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A competitor runs through a burning field during the Tough Guy event in Perton, January 30, 2011. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A competitor runs through a burning field during the Tough Guy event in Perton, January 30, 2011. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman poses with a photograph of British actor Colin Firth as photographs of guests who will attend the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards ceremony on Sunday are placed on seats at the Royal Opera House in London February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A woman poses with a photograph of British actor Colin Firth as photographs of guests who will attend the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards ceremony on Sunday are placed on seats at the Royal Opera House in London February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama (R) talk to Prince William (2nd L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace, in London May 24, 2011. Obama was treated to royal pomp at Buckingham Palace Tuesday on a two-day state visit aimed at ensuring the United States and Britain keep the "special" in their relationship. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama (R) talk to Prince William (2nd L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace, in London May 24, 2011. Obama was treated to royal pomp at Buckingham Palace Tuesday on a two-day state visit aimed at ensuring the United States and Britain keep the "special" in their relationship. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Louise Crowley guides her Parson Russell Terrier, Amber, to enter the "Best Dressed Victorian on Six Legs" category during the Dashing Dog Show at Kensington Palace in London June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Louise Crowley guides her Parson Russell Terrier, Amber, to enter the "Best Dressed Victorian on Six Legs" category during the Dashing Dog Show at Kensington Palace in London June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

