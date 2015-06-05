Ukraine fears invasion

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a...more

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia along their joint border, a day after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Close