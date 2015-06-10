Ukraine fuel depot blaze
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Policemen guard the area near a fuel depot which is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A helicopter flies near smoke from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man rides a horse cart, as smoke from a fuel depot fire billows in the background, in Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine gather near fire fighting trucks as a fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard carry water as a fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, are parked near a fuel depot which is on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A helicopter flies near smoke from a fuel depot, where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
