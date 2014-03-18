Edition:
Ukraine military on guard

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs Crimea treaty

