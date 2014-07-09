Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 9, 2014 | 5:35pm BST

Ukraine prepares for offensive

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 18
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 18
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 18
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 18
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 18
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 18
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 18
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 18
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 18
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 18
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 18
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 18
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 18
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 18
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Ukrainian refugees in Russia

Ukrainian refugees in Russia

Next Slideshows

Ukrainian refugees in Russia

Ukrainian refugees in Russia

Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.

09 Jul 2014
Brazil fans weep

Brazil fans weep

Brazil fans react to their World Cup defeat.

09 Jul 2014
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.

08 Jul 2014
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.

08 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures