Pictures | Mon Jul 7, 2014 | 9:30pm BST

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostages is seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk on Monday, preparing to make a stand in the city of a million people after losing their bastion in the town of Slaviansk in the worst defeat of their three-month uprising. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)

Monday, July 07, 2014

Monday, July 07, 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
