Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostages is seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk on Monday, preparing to...more
Next Slideshows
Game on at Wimbledon
The giants of tennis come out to play on the grassy courts of the All England Club.
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur
Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
Brazil overpass collapse
An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.