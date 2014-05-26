Ukraine votes

Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as...more

Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as Ukrainians voted for a new president. The rebels, roundly denounced by Akhmetov, have prevented voting in Donetsk, an industrial hub of a million people, and other parts of mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where they have declared "people's republics" outside Kiev's control. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

