Ukraine votes
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a display showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates (L-R) Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Lyashko, Anatoly Gritsenko, Serhiy...more
Members of the election commission empty ballot boxes in a polling station in the town of Rohatyn in western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An elderly voter casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Priests queue to collect their ballot papers before voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. Ukrainians voted on Sunday for a leader they hope will save their country from bankruptcy, dismemberment and civil...more
A member of the election commission carries a mobile ballot box in the village of the village of Zabuyannia May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as...more
A Ukrainian woman hands a bottle of water to pro-Russian militiamen standing in front of the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Nyzkovka May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at his ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A voter looks at their ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A woman looks on after voting as a member of the election commission leaves with a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk casts his vote in a presidential election at polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A man leaves a booth before casting his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A Ukrainian soldier lets a relative cast his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in Lviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Ukrainian soldiers fill out their ballots in voting booths at polling station in the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
Former prime minister and Presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko collects her ballot papers during a presidential election at a polling station in Dnipropetrovsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man casts his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna, cast their votes during a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
An election official sits in front of a wall covered with information of candidates during Ukraine's presidential elections at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoermeisk (Red Army), northwest of Donetsk May 25, 2014....more
