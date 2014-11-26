Ukraine's conflict zone
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
A woman takes pictures inside her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
A tank is seen near Bezimenne village in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novozovsk, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.
A man walks past a car repair service building damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Children's books lie in a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
A woman cleans a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.
An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in downtown Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014. Picture taken through a car window.
A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.
A refugee sits in a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
A refugee is pictured at a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.
Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.
A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic near the airport in Luhansk, November 19, 2014.
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in the town of Pervomaisk, west of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, November 15, 2014.
