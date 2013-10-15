Ukraine's last conscripts
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech...more
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
The Madeleine McCann case
Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...
Cyclone Phailin pounds India
Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.
Earthquake in the Philippines
A powerful earthquake struck islands popular with tourists in the Philippines killing dozens and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.
Nobel Prize winners
The 2013 winners announced so far.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.