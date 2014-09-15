Edition:
Ukraine's special forces

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Weapons lean against a bench as members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" sits during a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

