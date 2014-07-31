Ukrainian army advances
Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed...more
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
Next Slideshows
World's top oil producers
A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.
Seaside pier burns
A Victorian-era pier goes up in flames on Britain's south coast.
Second UN school hit
Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.
Wargames in the Pacific
Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.
MORE IN PICTURES
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.