Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 31, 2014 | 8:47pm BST

Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 18
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
2 / 18
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 18
A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
4 / 18
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
5 / 18
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
6 / 18
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 18
A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
8 / 18
A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
9 / 18
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
10 / 18
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
11 / 18
An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 18
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 18
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 18
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 18
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
Close
16 / 18
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed...more

Thursday, July 31, 2014
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
Close
17 / 18
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Thursday, July 31, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
World's top oil producers

World's top oil producers

Next Slideshows

World's top oil producers

World's top oil producers

A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.

31 Jul 2014
Seaside pier burns

Seaside pier burns

A Victorian-era pier goes up in flames on Britain's south coast.

31 Jul 2014
Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.

30 Jul 2014
Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.

30 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures