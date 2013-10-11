Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 4:20pm BST

Ukrainian Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 20
<p>Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 20
<p>A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 20
<p>Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
18 / 20
<p>Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

Next Slideshows

Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

10 Oct 2013
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

10 Oct 2013
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

08 Oct 2013
Miley in the morning

Miley in the morning

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

07 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures