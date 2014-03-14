Ukrainian military exercises
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian army MI-24 military helicopter takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian tank takes part in the military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian tanks take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014....more
Tanks drive during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
