Fri Mar 14, 2014

Ukrainian military exercises

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian army MI-24 military helicopter takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian army MI-24 military helicopter takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Ukrainian army MI-24 military helicopter takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian tank takes part in the military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Ukrainian tank takes part in the military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

An Ukrainian tank takes part in the military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

An Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian tanks take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian tanks take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian tanks take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

An Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014....more

Friday, March 14, 2014

A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tanks drive during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tanks drive during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Tanks drive during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

